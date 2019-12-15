KSWDC donates Rs 10 lakh to CM’s distress relief fund

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC) has donated `10 lakh to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The cheque was handed over by corporation chairperson K S Saleekha to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Saturday. The corporation had already paid `30 lakh to CMDRF after the flood which affected the state last year. Corporation managing director V C Bindu was also present.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Hetmyer, Hope tons help West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
Madhya Pradesh honey trap case: Chargesheet likely to be submitted in Indore court on December 16
How much burden can we take, asks Tripura royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman after challenging Citizenship Act
Deal with China 'remarkable' but it won't solve all problems: US trade negotiator
Anti-CAA stir: After Jamia, police and protestors clash outside AMU, university closed till January 5
Man held on charge of raping, setting ablaze 18-year-old woman in UP's Fatehpur