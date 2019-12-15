KSWDC donates Rs 10 lakh to CM’s distress relief fund

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC) has donated `10 lakh to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The cheque was handed over by corporation chairperson K S Saleekha to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Saturday. The corporation had already paid `30 lakh to CMDRF after the flood which affected the state last year. Corporation managing director V C Bindu was also present.