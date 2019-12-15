Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Revival of Travancore-Shoranur canal: 60 families to be rehabilitated

The Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (KSNK) which has been entrusted with the task of constructing housing complexes will rehabilitate the families. 

Published: 15th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:50 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sixty families residing in Vettoor grama panchayat and Varkala municipality limits will be rehabilitated to facilitate the development of the Travancore-Shoranur (TS) canal. The Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra (KSNK) which has been entrusted with the task of constructing housing complexes will rehabilitate the families. 

The task of developing the TS canal is entrusted with the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation (CSIN) Department.   According to officials, the canal, an erstwhile trade route, is being revived for inland navigation, thereby opening avenues for tourism in the stretch. 

Kovalam-Akkulam stretch revival 
The development of the 18.50 km long Kovalam-Akkulam lake stretch, a portion of the TS Canal, also called Parvathi Puthanar is moving at a snail’s pace. After the initial cleaning work, the work on the stretch has come to a standstill. 

“KIIFB has to fund the revival work, including widening of the canal, on the stretch. The cleaning work is nearing completion. After this, 1,500 families who have encroached the canal and constructed houses there, need to be rehabilitated,” said a CSIN officer.

Once the encroachers are rehabilitated, authorities will link the sewage lines in the area with the Muttathara Sewage Treatment Plant. The work is expected to be completed by 2020. 
Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Development Limited (KWIL) has been entrusted with the task of reviving the stretch. KWIL was formed in October 2017 as a joint venture of the state government and Cochin International Airport Limited.

