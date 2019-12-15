Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

University Athletic Meet: Mar Ivanios bags overall championship

Sayana P O of SN College, Kollam, was one of the standout performers on the final day of the 80th State University Athletic Meet held at University Stadium here.

Athletes of Mar Ivanios College, Nalanchira, who won the overall title of the 80th Kerala University Athletic meet held at University Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram I Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Sayana P O of SN College, Kollam, was one of the standout performers on the final day of the 80th State University Athletic Meet held at University Stadium here. Sayana broke records in the 400m and 400m hurdles categories. She was also adjudged the ‘Best Woman Athlete’ for a record third time at the meet. Other events held on the final day of the meet included 110m hurdles, pole vault, discus throw, javelin and 4X400m relay.  

Mar Ivanios College won the overall title with 108 points, followed by SN College, Chempazhanthy (65), and St John’s College, Anchal (52). Alan Jose of SN College, Chempazhanthy, was adjudged the ‘Best Male Athlete’ of the tournament. St John’s, Anchal, secured the women’s trophy, while Mar Ivanios College clinched the men’s trophy.     
 

