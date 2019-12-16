Karnataka RTC to run special services

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will begin its Christmas special bus services from Mysuru and Bengaluru to Kerala between December 19 and 23. The eve of Christmas will see as many as 67 services operated from the two cities to destinations such as Kannur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.

A discount of five per cent on the fare is on offer, if four or more passengers book tickets together. A discount of 10 per cent is offered on the return journey ticket if both onward and downward journey tickets are booked simultaneously, said a statement.