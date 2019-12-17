Anchuthengu Jalolsavam to begin on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anchuthengu Jalolsavam - 2019’, a ten-day annual regatta to promote backwater tourism, will begin at Meerankadavu at Anchuthengu on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. This year, the water sport will be held along with the centennial celebrations of Malayalam professional drama. Attingal MP Adoor Prakash will inaugurate the event at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Boat racing competition, water sports, Anchuthengu Jalolsava feast, distribution of K.P. Brahmanandan memorial award, Kadakkavur Kunhikrishna Panicker memorial state-level drama competition, Kadhaprasangamela in memory of B Sambasivan, different competitions for Kudumbashree members and anganwadi employees will be held. In addition, breast cancer diagnosis camp conducted by KIMS hospital will be held. Plays by various theatre groups in the state will be held daily.

This year, the winner of Brahmanandan memorial award will be conferred on actor Keerthi Suresh. The state government will conduct a ten-day-long farm fest by arranging different stalls for products like fish, coir and vegetables. The exhibition of the traditional art forms of Kerala is the another attraction. The water sport was not conducted last year due to the great flood that caused a major loss of life and property. However, this year’s Jalolsavam will be conducted with less grandeur as part of austerity measures.