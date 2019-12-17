Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Markets miss festive cheer

With the advent of LED stars and social media, Christmas markets see a decline in the sale of paper stars and greeting cards

Published: 17th December 2019

Even though Christmas is around the corner, markets see a decline in the sale of greeting cards and lights. A scene from a shop at Pazhavangadi  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the festive season already beginning, shopping centres in the city have already begun the sale of various products which include Christmas trees, decorative items, stars and cribs. However, unlike previous years, retailers and wholesale dealers in the city report that business is dull this time.

“Every year, the Christmas market in the capital will have a new element. There will be new varieties of stars, trees and tinsel. Snow-capped Christmas trees and double-sided long-tailed LED stars were new additions in the previous market. But, nothing new has been introduced this year,” said Satheesh Babu, a salesman at GG Collection at Chalai Market.

Small shops report a marked reduction in the sale of Christmas cards and paper stars. “With the advent of LED stars that last long, the market for paper or new stars have reduced to a large extent,” said Raji Ashok, proprietor of Anandha Stores at Chalai Market. Citing the decline in Christmas card sales, she said: “We display greeting cards that attract children. With the advancement of social media, the trend of gifting greeting cards has almost become extinct.”

Retail and wholesale prices
The price of a paper star in the retail market ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 650, while an LED star costs between Rs 90 and Rs 500. The cost of a Christmas tree ranges from Rs 220 to Rs 2,000 and the cost of a crib ranges from Rs 220 to Rs 300.The cost of a paper star in the wholesale market ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 500 and an LED star  costs from Rs 75 to Rs 470. A Christmas tree costs between Rs 45 and Rs 1,350. “The items will be sold at a wholesale rate when the customer purchases over 10 pieces,” said A Nissam, ABS Stores.

