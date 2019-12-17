Pinarayi flays PSU divestment 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disinvestment of public sector companies will worsen the economic crisis faced by the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “Even the Navratna companies are being sold off. The Centre is more interested to sell the profit-making ones to amass more money,” he said after inaugurating the valedictory of the state conference of the Public Sector and Autonomous Bodies Officers Federation (SPATO) here on Monday.

Pinarayi said the PSUs were facing different challenges owing to the centre’s flawed policies. It wants to hand over the PSUs to the private sector. But Kerala government has taken a contradictory stand, he said. The state government’s policy is to protect PSUs, Pinarayi said.

“Several lossmaking PSUS have become profit-making now. For this, the government ensured foolproof management, a conducive ecosystem for growth and an audit system,” he said. SPATO president V C Bindu, office-bearers Nimal Raj and Anakkai Balakrishnan spoke.