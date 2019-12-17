Protestors create tense moments in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The joint satyagraha against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC by the ruling and opposition fronts at the Martyrs’ Square in the capital was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, various political leaders and prominent personalities from the social and cultural sectors.

The DYFI’s protest march to the Raj Bhavan against the Act and police attack on students of the Jamia Millia University turned violent. Police used water cannons to disperse the workers who pelted stones at the police and attempted to cross the police barricade. Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in near the Raj Bhavan in the evening in solidarity with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who joined the student protestors near the India Gate.

Workers of the KSU and AISF blocked the Bangalore- Kanyakumari train at the Central Railway Station. The Forum for Protection of Constitution burnt Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in effigies at the Manaveeyam Veedhi. Students organised protest programmes at the Government Ayurveda College, Law College, CET, Medical College, and the Barton Hill Engineering College. The DYFI conducted protest programmes at the block and regional levels.