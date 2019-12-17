Real estate watchdog to ensure legal protection to buyers of flats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to prevent the issues prevailing in the real estate sector and to ensure legal protection to the customers and developers, a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will start functioning in full swing in the state, RERA chairman PH Kurian told reporters here. The recent Supreme Court order to demolish five apartments in Kochi for CRZ violation has put the focus back on the need for a fast-tracking regulatory authority in the state.

Kurian was appointed the authority chairman in October and lawyer Preetha Menon one of its members. The state government initially set up RERA in 2016 based on the state legislation and even appointed a former chief town planner as its chairman. When the Centre later introduced the RERA Act, the state’s RERA could not function as new rules had to be framed. “The projects which are not registered with the authority cannot be marketed.

The authority also has the power to register suo motu case and investigate against the projects which violate the law. In many cases, the customers never get any information before buying flats and villas whether these buildings adhere to legal stipulations or not.

The developers which comply with the law can only register with the authority. The authority will ensure transparency after verifying all the approvals so that we can ensure legal protection to the buyers,” Kurian said. He also said that RERA registration is mandatory for availing loans from the banks to buy flats or villas.

“The builders should be honest with its offers to the buyers in the advertisement. The promises given by them should be the same while registering with the authority. RERA will control the real estate sector. There will be clear definitions in RERA about the built area, carpet area, parking place and garage for the construction of flats and apartments”, Kurian said. He also pointed out that RERA would be helpful to developers and customers as well.

“RERA has the power to hear the complaints of builders and developers. The complaint registration form is available on RERA. kerala.gov. in. All constructions which are announced or under construction should be registered with RERA. The projects which have been stopped should be included in the category of ‘under construction’. This procedure could be helpful to ensure transparency in the transaction between sellers and buyers,” Kurian said.