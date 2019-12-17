State Ex-Services League members to hold protest march

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Members of Kerala State Ex-Services League in association with its Thiruvananthapuram state committee are conducting a protest march towards Raj Bhavan on December 18 at 10 am. Ex-servicemen and their dependents will take part in the march raising the drawbacks of the Central Government on the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, ECHS. The march will be inaugurated by Shashi Tharoor MP.

The ex-servicemen demanded various changes to their current scheme including the availability of medicines in their ECHS polyclinics, reinstate cross empanelment facilities, include RCC and Sree Chitra Medical Centre in empanelled list, solve the treatment negligence in the listed hospitals and to revise One Rank, One Pension (OROP) since July 2019. Members of the state committee, governing council, state women’s wing, and several district committees will join the dharna.