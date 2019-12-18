CAA: BJP state leadership to conduct awareness programmes soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state leadership will conduct awareness programmes across the state on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the manner in which both UDF and LDF had got together against it. Senior party leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajashekharan called upon both the UDF and the LDF to refrain from politicising the issue and trying to divide people on communal lines.

“There is a major fake campaign going around that the CAA is against the Muslims which is totally untrue,” Kummanam said. He warned against the hartal being called by organisations like SDPI and Welfare party of India and alleged that both the LDF and UDF were supporting the hartal. BJP is planning awareness programmes across all the 140 assembly constituencies immediately.

“Party will educate people that the protest organised by Pinarayi Vijayan and Ramesh Chennithala and other leaders of the ruling front and opposition was against the Hindus of the Islamic countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan being provided Indian citizenship. They will never say this and instead created a fear psychosis that the act is against the Muslims. BJP wants to clarify on this amongst the people,” said a senio BJP leader. The saffron party would be highlighting on parties like SDPI and Welfare party of India calling for a hartal in the state and trying to fan Muslim communalism.

“A national leader of SDPI has given a threatening statement that the Muslim community will decide whether the country wants peace or not. While he spoke this at a public programme at Kozhikode, the state police have not charged any case against him. This shows that the state government is in nexus with radical outfits like SDPI,” a state BJP leader told TNIE. Party is also trying to bring national leaders including Union ministers in public programmes to be held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode on the CAA.