Corp’s master plan to be a reality soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city corporation’s master plan will have a draft by March. With the mapping of the corporation area more or less complete, a meeting of the 18 working committees involved with master plan works will be convened to discuss the specifics.

The meeting of the various working committees will begin from Friday and go on till January 5. In between the meetings, a special council to discuss the master plan and its current stage will be held on December 24. “The draft will be completed within two months and then we will circulate it through the ward committees to ensure that the people can make necessary contributions and suggest changes. After these clarifications are made, we will present the complete plan to the government,” said Palayam Rajan, Town Planning chairperson.

A high-power expert committee comprising experts in the city to discuss the master plan will also be held on January 18. This meeting is intended to bring in the vision of experts in various sectors for city development. At present, the city corporation is also doing a land-use study.