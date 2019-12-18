Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

High-priority projects to be over in three months

A development seminar with regard to civic issues like repair of damaged roads and drinking water crisis will be held with the participation of all stakeholders

A scene from Vattiyoorkavu junction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An action plan is being chalked out for the timely implementation of various development works in Vattiyoorkavu constituency. As part of preparing the action plan, a development seminar will be held with the participation of all stakeholders on December 19 at the National Games Shooting Range Auditorium in Vattiyoorkavu at 10am.

The seminar, which will prioritise both short-term and long-term projects in consultation with residents’ association representatives, district administration and experts, is the brainchild of MLA V K Prasanth.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the seminar and General Education Minister C Raveendranath will be the chief guest. Shashi Tharoor, MP, District Collector K Gopalakrishnan and leaders of various political parties and elected representatives will also participate. The valedictory function will be inaugurated by Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

High-priority projects
Briefing reporters on the upcoming seminar, Prasanth said the high-priority projects will include works that need to be completed by March 2020. These include repair of damaged roads and solving the drinking water crisis in certain areas of the constituency.

“The repair of nine major roads have been completed and work on the worst-affected roads that need complete repairs, such as the Sasthamangalam-Pippinmoodu road and Oolampara-Peroorkada road, will begin next week,” he said. On the drinking water issue, the MLA said it will be solved after the capacity of the drinking water treatment plant at Aruvikkara is enhanced. A water treatment plant set up by the corporation at Aruvikkara, with a capacity of 75 MLD, will be commissioned by March next year.
Regarding the development of Vattiyoorkavu junction and linking roads, the MLA said that the land acquisition work is ongoing.

“Since the land acquisition wing of KIIFB is carrying out the task, we expect it to be completed soon. The land will be given to the PWD to fix the alignment. After a joint verification, the borders will be fixed and a notification will be issued,” said Prasanth. He added that traders in the junction were supportive of the development plan and no major hurdles were expected.

Other initiatives
Aimed at seeking expert advice for development projects, an advisory body comprising of experts, senior officials, former bureaucrats, political party leaders and social workers will be formed. A group of volunteers named ‘Vattiyoorkavu Army’ will be constituted from among service-oriented youngsters from schools and colleges.An internship programme, that offers youngsters an opportunity to be part of Vattiyoorkavu’s development, is also being planned. Those who participate in the six-month voluntary internship will be provided certificates attested by the MLA.

A website and mobile app, that includes information about the constituency and provides a platform for the MLA to interact with people, has been readied and will be inaugurated during the seminar. Besides providing people in the constituency an opportunity to submit petitions and complaints, the website will also give information regarding registration for ‘Vattiyookavu Army’ and internship programmes.

Long-term projects
Besides the development of Vattiyoorkavu junction, other projects in focus include the construction of overbridges at Pattom and Ulloor, decongesting Peroorkada junction and the Kulasekharam bridge. As part of the government’s hi-tech school project, development work to the tune of `5 crore is being undertaken at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom. As part of the LIFE project, homes will be constructed for 1,342 homeless people in the constituency. “The action plan for the constituency will be implemented using the MLA fund and  CSR funds from various corporate organisations. The seminar will discuss in detail about the development needs of each region and prioritise them in consultation with elected local representatives and residents,” Prasanth said.

