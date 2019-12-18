‘Kerala upholds equality in the midst of divide’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The enlightenment that the people of Kerala has achieved through education is what prompts them to uphold the constitutional principle of equality at a time when certain forces are trying to divide the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.He was inaugurating the ‘Sama’ project of the state literacy mission which aims at providing class 10 and higher secondary equivalency to Kudumbashree women.

Pinarayi said that the state government sees education as a an integral part of development. He said it was the government’s responsibility to fulfil the constitutional necessity of universal education.

The Sama project aims at women empowerment through education. Offering avenues of continuing education to Kudumbashree women will lead to a new awakening among them, he said.

‘Sama’ will be rolled out in 1,000 local bodies in the state in the first phase. Up to 50 people will be selected from each local body for the two courses. At least one lakh Kudumbashree workers are expected to benefit from the first phase of the programme and more beneficiaries will be roped in during upcoming phases. The survey to identify beneficiaries, along with the registration process, is currently on and will be completed by December 31.

As many as 2,000 central coordinators will be appointed, with one coordinator for each programme in a centre.