Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Kerala upholds equality in the midst of divide’

Pinarayi said that the state government sees education as a an integral part of development.

Published: 18th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The enlightenment that the people of Kerala has achieved through education is what prompts them to uphold the constitutional principle of equality at a time when certain forces are trying to divide the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.He was inaugurating the ‘Sama’ project of the state literacy mission which aims at providing class 10 and higher secondary equivalency to Kudumbashree women.

Pinarayi said that the state government sees education as a an integral part of development. He said it was the government’s responsibility to fulfil the constitutional necessity of universal education.
The Sama project aims at women empowerment through education. Offering avenues of continuing education to Kudumbashree women will lead to a new awakening among them, he said.

‘Sama’ will be rolled out in 1,000 local bodies in the state in the first phase. Up to 50 people will be selected from each local body for the two courses. At least one lakh Kudumbashree workers are expected to benefit from the first phase of the programme and more beneficiaries will be roped in during upcoming phases. The survey to identify beneficiaries, along with the registration process, is currently on and will be completed by December 31.

As many as 2,000 central coordinators will be appointed, with one coordinator for each programme in a centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp