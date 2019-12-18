Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC bears the brunt of hartal

A Minnal deluxe bus service heading to Munnar suffered the first attack at Aluva in the morning.

Published: 18th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus

Image of a KSRTC bus (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC suffered heavy losses as over two dozen buses were damaged in stone-pelting in a dawn-to-dusk hartal organised by a few organisations, on Tuesday.  In four incidents, the bus drivers suffered injuries in the attack. The protests caused inconvenience to passengers who relied on KSRTC bus services as private buses mostly kept off the road.

As many as 18 buses were damaged causing a  loss of D14 lakh in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta. It included the loss caused due to trip curtailment. The loss due to damage to windscreen has been estimated at D22,000 in the central zone which consists of Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Thrissur.

A Minnal deluxe bus service heading to Munnar suffered the first attack at Aluva in the morning. The passengers were shifted to a different bus bound for Munnar.  Incidents of stone-pelting were reported at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Wayanad, Palakad, Alappuzha and Idukki. In Thiruvananthapuram, protesters blocked the Poonthura- Perumathura bus service. Stone-pelting instances were reported at Peroorkada, Nedumangad, Kattakada. Police registered cases against 25 protesters for blocking the road near Palakad depot. The protesters did not spare the buses from Tamil Nadu at Walayar and Parassala. They stopped an ordinary service at Mannancheri and took away its key. Drivers reported injuries due to stone-pelting mostly at Kollam.

TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
