After nine years, Bose is back with solo exhibition

By Anu Kuruvilla 
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : An artist, curator and an art collector, Bose Krishnamachari is all these and more. However, when he along with Riyas Komu founded the Kochi Biennale Foundation in 2010, Bose was forced to take a hiatus. But, he is back with a solo exhibition at  Emami Art Gallery at Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) in Kolkata from Saturday.Following his mobile museum project, LaVA (Laboratory of Visual Arts) sbetween 2006-2011, Bose is exhibiting solo again after nine years. However, he begs to differ. According to him, on paper, it might read as though the show is a comeback but he doesn’t believe so.

“I don’t consider my practising of art to be only when my brush meets the canvas,” says Bose. For him, his way of life in itself involves the application of his artistic sensibilities. “Hence, I don’t believe in that dichotomy,” the artist adds.But, why Kolkata when he lives and works between Mumbai and Kochi? Bose says it was because of his commitment to Emami Art Gallery.  As for his responsibilities with the Biennale, Bose says, “Nothing has changed and my responsibilities continue to be the same if not more.”

His ‘comeback’ solo exhibition ‘The Mirror Sees Best in the Dark’   reflects the artist’s inner feelings. “The works have been in the making for about two years now and are a reflection of my anxiety on the tensions and complexities of our contemporary society. My language has been renewed, but it is not new. I have toyed with similar methods like minimalism and maximalism, but the works are also are conceptually fluent,” said Bose.

According to him, through the works, he investigates the state of ‘obsession.’ “The lure and pull that an obsession can wield, is similar to that of a mirror. A mirror also draws you in; entraps you. It accumulates your obsessions. It symbolises obsession,” he said. Bose looks at our relationships, our politics, our faiths, our wisdom, our communities, our gurus—our obsessions. He looks at image and icon, word and number. As literal sense and metaphorical gesture.

Bose Krishnamachari has exhibited in several solos and group exhibitions including Bombay Maximum City, Lille 3000, Lille, curated by Caroline Naphegyi (2006), The Shape That Is, Jendela and Concourse, Esplanade, Singapore (2006), Indian Art at the Swarovski Crystal World, Innsbruck, Austria (2007), Gateway Bombay at the Peabody Essex Museum (2007), India Art Now: Spazio Oberdan, Milan (2007), Indian Highway at the Serpentine Gallery (2009), Astrup Fearnley Museum, Norway (2009), the Herning Museum of Contemporary Art, Denmark (2010), the Lyon Contemporary Art Museum, the Fondazione MAXXI, Rome (2011), and the ARTZUID Amsterdam (2011). In 2009, Krishnamachari created Gallery BMB in South Mumbai with a vision to bring the best national and international art to India.

