An ‘Empower Clinic’ at Magic Planet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A health centre will be opened at the Different Art Centre at the Magic Planet. The health centre will be established by the Health Department and is aimed at differently-abled children who perform at the Different Art Centre. The ‘Empower Clinic’ will be launched by Minister for Health K K Shailaja on Thursday at 4 pm. Mayor K Sreekumar will preside over the function. As many as 100 differently-abled children will perform at the Different Art Center at seven venues. The health centre is also aimed at performing artists. The clinic will have full-time services of a doctor and nurse.