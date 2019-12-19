BMS welcomes new Social Security Code provisions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: National president of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) C K Saji Narayanan has welcomed the new pro-worker provisions in the Social Security Code 2019. He said that several suggestions and demands raised by the BMS during consultations were incorporated in the new code presented in the Parliament.

The BMS, however, rued that the vision of universalising all social security benefits to the last worker was not achieved. Saji Narayanan said that new provisions empower the Centre to extend ESI to any hazardous occupation even if only a single employee is engaged.

The new provisions also demand compulsory registration of all establishments irrespective of the number of workers which can be considered as a big step in formalising the informal sector.