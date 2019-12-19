Man held for sexually abusing minor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Varkala police have arrested a 29-year-old man for raping a minor girl after giving her a fake promise of marriage due to which she committed suicide. Rajesh, a native of Perumpuzha near Paravoor, was arrested on Tuesday on the basis of a case registered under POCSO Act.

Varkala police said the girl committed suicide on November 21 after Rajesh backtracked from the marriage promise. The police came to know about the sexual abuse from the autopsy report.

The report mentioned that the girl had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse and unnatural sex. In the subsequent probe it was found that the victim was secretly using a phone that was gifted to her by Rajesh.

Rajesh, meanwhile left Paravoor and went into hiding in Mangaluru to stay out of police radar. The arrest was made when he returned home the other day.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had given fake marriage promise to the girl, whom he met during Sivagiri pilgrimage.The girl was 17 at that time and the accused bought her a mobile phone with which they communicated secretly. Promising that he will marry her once she reaches 18, Rajesh took the girl to various places and sexually abused her. Later he backtracked from the marriage promise and that prompted the girl to end her life. Rajesh was charged under various Sections of POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody.

Man strangulates wife to death

T’Puram: The Nedumangad police arrested a man for strangulating his wife to death suspecting infidelity. Ajeesh, 30, from Chirayinkeezhu, was arrested for murdering his wife Renjitha on Sunday at her residence in Chellamcode. The autopsy revealed she had been strangulated. Police grew suspicious of Ajeesh. Police said Ajeesh was an alcoholic, due to which his wife was staying separately. He had doubts that his wife was maintaining a clandestine relationship with another man and killed her in a fit of rage with a shawl.