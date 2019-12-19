Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Only two stand-by pumps until second phase

Earlier, there were four stand-by pumps but after renovation, only two stand-by pumps remain which will be used to pump water till the second phase of work is complete.  

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The renovation work of the water treatment plant at Aruvikkara was completed as scheduled but due to an unexpected glitch, it resulted in halting water supply at Aruvikkara for a few hours on Sunday. Although supply has been restored, the KWA officials are concerned as they will have to manage with two stand-by pumps until the second phase of the renovation works is completed on January 4.

Earlier, there were four stand-by pumps but after renovation, only two stand-by pumps remain which will be used to pump water till the second phase of work is complete.  KWA officials said they stopped pumping water from the 86 MLD water treatment plant for four hours to check the alignment of the pump. But, due to the sudden hurdle, it took more time to restore the water supply. Several areas in the city such as Peroorkada, Kowdiar and Sasthamangalam were affected.

KWA officials were also concerned about the formation of air columns in the distribution lines which would eventually affect the water supply once the pumping restarts. However, the issue was resolved by using air valves. “In phase-1, the work was successfully completed by the staff.

Until the next phase of the renovation works, only two stand-by pumps will be used in pumping water. Though the water supply won’t be affected much, there is still a risk in the renovation process with just two stand-by pumps left,” said A Noushad, executive engineer. To avoid such situations, we have already arranged some spare equipment, he added.

In the second phase of renovation works on January 4, the officials will be turning off the 86MLD plant for about 16 hours. Similarly, in the third phase, the 86 MLD plant will be switched off for over five to six hours. During the final phase which will be on February 1, both the water treatment plants will be shut down for about 16 hours.

Apart from these issues, the two-day shutdown of the water treatment plants did not face any major issues as the KWA, district administration and the city corporation had arranged about 105 tanks in about 57 wards which were affected. Besides these, water was dispatched in tanker lorries by the KWA and the city corporation.

