Veteran lensman Nana Krishnankutty no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior photographer Krishnankutty, known as Nana Krishnankutty, who captured the Malayalam film industry through his lens for popular film publication passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday. He was 72. He had worked for film-based publication ‘Nana’ for almost four decades and later for political magazine ‘Keralashabdam’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said the demise of Krishnankutty was a great loss to the field of photography.

People working in social and cultural sphere paid homage when the body was kept at his residence at Keezheveettil, Pavithranagar in Manacaud. The body was later cremated at Puthancotta crematorium. He is survived by wife Leelakumari and children Manu K Kutty and Sanu K Kutty. The sanchayanam is on Tuesday.