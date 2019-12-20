2,500 kg formalin-laced fish seized in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special squad of the corporation seized 2,500 kilograms of fish laced with toxic formalin imported for sale at a market in Pangode on Thursday. The health squad named ‘Eagle Eye’ confiscated a vehicle containing crates of fish that arrived from Mangaluru at Pattom Junction around 3am. The consignment was worth Rs 5 lakh. A preliminary test using strips detected the presence of formalin, a harmful chemical, in the fish.

Mayor K Sreekumar said the samples would be taken to the food safety lab and public health lab for further testing. He said the arrival of toxic fish could not be treated as an isolated case. “We are going ahead with inspections to check the sale of toxic fish and food served in unhygienic conditions in hotels during the Christmas season,” said Sreekumar.

Last year, food safety authorities made similar seizures from trains. The corporation also seized over 1,000 kilograms of toxic or stale fish from various fish markets in the city last month.

Health Standing Committee chairperson I P Binu said the health squad seized toxic fish before it reached the stalls.

“We had to face criticism from fish vendors for disrupting their livelihoods. So, we decided to focus on large consignments carrying fish to the market,” he said. According to Binu, the activities of the health squad would be intensified in the coming days. “We assemble squad members at short notice and direct them to locations from where we have definite leads,” he said.

The corporation plans to take stringent action against freight carriers which transport toxic and stale fish despite the warning. Binu said such vehicles would be impounded.“Often, vehicle owners get away with violations by paying a small fine. We will take stringent action against them from now,” he said.

The corporation has also deployed squads to check hygiene standards of hostels in the wake of widespread complaints from inmates. Checks will be conducted thrice a month.

