Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

For Valiyathura fisher families, Christmas is only in memories

According to Joy, with the beginning of sea erosion, shores began to disappear at Valiyathura.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

The families from Valiyathura in a relief camp. File picture

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Christmas is around the corner, but the festival of hope has not arrived at Valiyathura, which has been pounded by sea erosion for years, washing away their houses and their dreams of a better tomorrow.

Recollecting the memories of Christmas till 2015, Joy David, says: “Celebrations used to start a week before Christmas. Arts and sports competitions were held in the nearby areas including Cheriyathura, Jusa Road and Fathima Matha.”

The fishermen families gathered at the beach on December 25 to share their happiness with cakes and wine. “We played football and sang carols then,” says Joy.

According to Joy, with the beginning of sea erosion, shores began to disappear at Valiyathura. “Several fishermen families who were already undergoing severe poverty became homeless. Their only asset, the homes which were built after years of struggle, were destroyed,” he says.

Sharing the memories of celebrating Christmas with his friends who are currently living in the flats provided by the government at Muttathara, Tony Zakhariyah says: “I miss celebrating Christmas with my friends. With no shores left, the families do not gather to celebrate Christmas or follow the tradition of wine and cake sharing.”

While other children share stories of new clothes, children at relief camps dream of shelters to celebrate the festival. “Nothing special happens during Christmas. My parents can’t afford to buy new clothes. I will go to church wearing old clothes and return to Valiyathura fisheries godown, where I have been staying for the past few months after losing my house in sea erosion,” says Vnosh Edwin, a school dropout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp