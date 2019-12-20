For Valiyathura fisher families, Christmas is only in memories

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Christmas is around the corner, but the festival of hope has not arrived at Valiyathura, which has been pounded by sea erosion for years, washing away their houses and their dreams of a better tomorrow.

Recollecting the memories of Christmas till 2015, Joy David, says: “Celebrations used to start a week before Christmas. Arts and sports competitions were held in the nearby areas including Cheriyathura, Jusa Road and Fathima Matha.”

The fishermen families gathered at the beach on December 25 to share their happiness with cakes and wine. “We played football and sang carols then,” says Joy.

According to Joy, with the beginning of sea erosion, shores began to disappear at Valiyathura. “Several fishermen families who were already undergoing severe poverty became homeless. Their only asset, the homes which were built after years of struggle, were destroyed,” he says.

Sharing the memories of celebrating Christmas with his friends who are currently living in the flats provided by the government at Muttathara, Tony Zakhariyah says: “I miss celebrating Christmas with my friends. With no shores left, the families do not gather to celebrate Christmas or follow the tradition of wine and cake sharing.”

While other children share stories of new clothes, children at relief camps dream of shelters to celebrate the festival. “Nothing special happens during Christmas. My parents can’t afford to buy new clothes. I will go to church wearing old clothes and return to Valiyathura fisheries godown, where I have been staying for the past few months after losing my house in sea erosion,” says Vnosh Edwin, a school dropout.