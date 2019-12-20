Notices served on 218 bakeries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the launch of Operation Ruchi (Restrictive Use of Chemical and Hazardous Ingredients), the Food Safety Department initiated action against 218 food processing units for providing substandard and adulterated food items. The initiative that was launched on Wednesday is to check adulteration of cakes, sweets, and other bakery items sold during the Christmas season.

The district-wise breakup of inspection and notices served to food units: T’Puram (29 and 21), Kollam (25 and 20), Pathanamthitta (17 and 11), Alappuzha (21 and 12), Kottayam (22 and 16), Idukki (22 and 10), Ernakulam (29 and 17), Thrissur (28 and 16), Palakkad (18 and 5), Malappuram (32 and 24), Kozhikode (31 and 19), Wayanad (15 and 13), Kannur (31 and 28) and Kasaragod (13 and 6).