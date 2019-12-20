Shooting all hoops

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sejin Mathew has come a long way from a five-year-old who liked basketball to one of India’s brightest talents in the sport. He was the only Malayali player in the Indian men’s basketball team which won the South Asian Games, held in Kathmandu this month. A 19-year-old native of Tiruvalla, Sejin is presently pursuing his degree at Mar Ivanios College in Nalanchira.

According to him, the cold weather was the only obstacle that the team faced in Nepal. “We knew that the Indian team was stronger than other South Asian countries,” he said. Sejin and his team used to reach the venue two hours earlier for warm up sessions to adjust to the climate and perform well.

Sejin developed an interest towards basketball by watching his brother play at the YMCA basketball court in Thiruvalla. In 2005, Sejin began attending the coaching classes of Aneesh Thomas who taught him the basics. He participated in Sub-Junior Nationals and the Youth National Basketball Championship during his school days. Captained by Sejin, the Kerala U-16 team won the Youth Nationals held in Karnataka after a gap of 23 years.

However, the turning point in Sejin’s life came in 2016 when he got selected to India’s NBA Academy in Noida. Sejin was the only player from the state out of 21 who were selected by the academy. “We were trained by international coaches. Basic skills such as dribbling and passing were taught,” he said. His other notable achievements include winning the Junior South Asian Championship in 2018. However, Sejin is not one who rests on his laurels. His long-term goal is to play in a professional basketball league abroad.

Sejin also expressed his hope regarding the future of basketball in India. “There are plenty of opportunities for players now. A basketball league might soon come to the country which will give the players a chance to perform at the top level and also create employment opportunities for them,” he said. Apart from basketball, Sejin also plays football.