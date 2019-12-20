Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Shooting all hoops

Sejin Mathew has come a long way from a five-year-old who liked basketball to one of India’s brightest talents in the sport.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sejin Mathew has come a long way from a five-year-old who liked basketball to one of India’s brightest talents in the sport. He was the only Malayali player in the Indian men’s basketball team which won the South Asian Games, held in Kathmandu this month. A 19-year-old native of Tiruvalla, Sejin is presently pursuing his degree at Mar Ivanios College in Nalanchira.

According to him, the cold weather was the only obstacle that the team faced in Nepal. “We knew that the Indian team was stronger than other South Asian countries,” he said. Sejin and his team used to reach the venue two hours earlier for warm up sessions to adjust to the climate and perform well.

Sejin developed an interest towards basketball by watching his brother play at the YMCA basketball court in Thiruvalla. In 2005, Sejin began attending the coaching classes of Aneesh Thomas who taught him the basics. He participated in Sub-Junior Nationals and the Youth National Basketball Championship during his school days. Captained by Sejin, the Kerala U-16 team won the Youth Nationals held in Karnataka after a gap of 23 years.

However, the turning point in Sejin’s life came in 2016 when he got selected to India’s NBA Academy in Noida. Sejin was the only player from the state out of 21 who were selected by the academy. “We were trained by international coaches. Basic skills such as dribbling and passing were taught,” he said. His other notable achievements  include winning the Junior South Asian Championship in 2018. However, Sejin is not one who rests on his laurels. His long-term goal is to play in a professional basketball league abroad.
Sejin also expressed his hope regarding the future of basketball in India. “There are plenty of opportunities for players now.  A basketball league might soon come to the country which will give the players a chance to perform at the top level and also create employment opportunities for them,” he said. Apart from basketball, Sejin also plays football.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp