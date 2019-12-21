Computer training facility at Magic Planet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the inauguration of a health centre for the differently-abled in the Different Arts Centre, Magic Planet is set to open a free computer training facility. It is envisaged as one that will help develop the creative and intellectual abilities of children. The free computer education project Inspira will be launched on Sunday.

The Inspira Centre will be inaugurated by Union Minister V Muraleedharan and Education Minister C Raveendranath. As many as 100 children from different districts perform in the seven venues of the Different Art Centre.

Tabs will be provided to all these children and the training will be provided through this. There is a separate application installed for the children in this tab. “The centre works with children with autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and depression.

Their all-encompassing development is aimed through these ventures. Motivation classes and various training courses are being provided for them,” the organisation has said in a statement. The health centre was inaugurated the other day by Health Minister K K Shailaja. The clinic will be open from 10am to 5pm.