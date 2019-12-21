KSRTC starts streamlining schedules to Kattakada

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here’s good news for KSRTC passengers to Kattakada region. From December 24, commuters won’t have to wait for more than five minutes for buses on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kattakada-Vellarada route, as the corporation plans to streamline the schedules.

The buses will be operated as per a revised schedule in both directions. The arrangement is aimed at stopping the practice of operating the services in convoy. A meeting convened by Executive director of KSRTC (South Zone) G Anilkumar fixed the time schedule for buses on the route.

The unit heads of Thiruvananthapuram, Vellarada, Kattakada, Parassala, Vithura and Aryanad have been asked to strictly follow the revised schedule. The South Zone which operates over 400 schedules in the district is planning to streamline the schedules in other routes if the experiment on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kattakada-Vellarada route becomes a success.

The streamlining of schedule is expected to improve the collection per bus and reduce the wastage of resources. The units heads have been given instruction not to allow extra trips or cut-services on the route.

Apart from bunching schedules from main depots, the route (Thiruvananthapuram-Bakery Junction-Peyad-Malayinkeezhu-Kattakada-Chembur- Vellarada) has KSRTC buses entering from by-routes. These services will also come under the unified schedule card prepared by the zonal office.

The schedule cards containing the chronological order of schedules will be displayed at notice boards in each depot.“The arrangement will help reduce the wait-time for bus as the schedule ensures service at regular interval,” said assistant transport officer of Vellarada depot, Shaji Kuriakkos. According to him, there would not be much change in the existing schedule, except for five or 10 minutes. The zonal office has directed inspectors to submit periodic reports to ensure that all units are following the schedule.

Revised charts

Buses will be operated as per a revised schedule in both directions. The arrangement is aimed at stopping the practice of operating services in convoy. The streamlining of schedule is expected to improve the collection per bus and reduce the wastage of resources. Unit heads have been given instruction not to allow extra trips or cut-services.