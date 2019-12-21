The right move: Meet little chess champion Anupam Sreekumar

Ramu R By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anupam Sreekumar’s tryst with chess began at the age of six. Playing the game with her father Sreekumar K R was her favourite pastime. The Class VII student is currently the national champion in the U-11 category. Anupam’s performance at the National U-11 Chess Championship held in Delhi last month ranks as one of her best. The tournament saw her accumulating 10.5 points out of 11 in the girls’ category.

Even though Anupam was guided by coach Anand J S during the initial stage of her career, it was under former state champion P Sreekumar at the Capablanca Chess School (Ulloor), that she won her first national championship.

Her father believes that Anupam’s achievements are the result of her determination and hard work. She also possessed the ability to bounce back from a setback. After a poor outing at last year’s Girls U-10 World Cadet Championship held in Spain and a couple of other international tournaments, Anupam’s world rating had dropped drastically. But Anupam’s impressive performance in the tournaments that followed saw her achieving her best rating of 1665.

However, Anupam is unfazed by the accolades and honours coming her way. Her dream is to become a grandmaster like her idol Judit Polgar. “I like her as she has managed to defeat every world champion she faced. I also watch online videos of her games,” said Anupam. Her next focus is on the World Cadets and Commonwealth games which will be held in South Africa next year. Lack of sponsorship was one of the issues worrying her parents. “National level players in other states are getting financial assistance. It is also difficult to manage the tournament expenses with our income,” Sreekumar said.

Finding an international coach was another issue that Anupam’s father highlighted. “Two foreign coaches had expressed their willingness to coach Anupam, but they charge exorbitant fees.” Some of her notable achievements include winning a silver medal at the Asian Youth Championship (2018) in classical chess and a bronze at the 2019 Asian Youth in speed chess.