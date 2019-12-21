Two security watchtowers to check plastic waste dumping

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two security watchtowers of 16m height will be constructed near the Aruvikkara and Peppara dams to keep a check on the dumping of plastic waste in the areas. The towers that are equipped with cameras, lights and a viewing space will be able to monitor the reservoir areas.

A Noushad, executive engineer, KWA, said: “Tendering of the work will begin soon and we are planning to erect fences along the reservoir compound. Once completed, we can catch the culprits using the recorded CCTV footage.” The cost of constructing the towers would come up to Rs 20 lakh. Both, KWA and the panchayat had also placed cameras near the reservoir areas earlier to catch offenders.

Plastic waste is still being dumped near GLPS in Kokkothamangalam, Mundela and along the Aruvikkara-Irumba road. According to Kalathara panchayat member, food waste was also dumped. The police authorities regularly patrol the area to catch the offenders who dump waste at night.

“We had caught a vehicle carrying plastic and food waste from the area about three weeks ago,” said a police official. Meanwhile, efforts are being taken by the KWA to clean the water body. “We are planning to make an agreement with the Irrigation Department who will bring a weed harvester to clear the area,’’ said Noushad. Work is expected to be completed before next February.