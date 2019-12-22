This Christmas, buy essential commodities at discount rates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Cooperative Department has started 200 Christmas-New Year cooperative markets that will provide essential commodities at discount rates. Cooperative Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the state-level Consumerfed’s Christmas-New Year cooperative market at Triveni Towers at Statue, here on Saturday.

“During festive seasons the market experiences a price hike. The department by opening such markets intends to provide quality essential products at reasonable rates. This will help check hoarding and black marketeering,” said Surendran.

According to the department, customers would be able to buy 13 subsidised and non-subsidised products at discount prices from these markets. As per the price comparison, if the open market provides 13 commodities at Rs 1,206 the same items could be bought from Triveni market at Rs 661. The Christmas cake that costs Rs 200 will be provided at Rs 150.