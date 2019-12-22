Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two more primary health centres upgraded in Parassala

With the centres becoming FHCs, the OP time will get extended to 6 pm and the service of three doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, and laboratories could be availed.

Kerala Minister for Health and Social Welfare KK Shailaja

Kerala Minister for Health and Social Welfare KK Shailaja (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Two more primary health centres (PHC) at Kunnathukal and Amboori of the Parassala assembly constituency gets upgraded as family health centres (FHC) under the Aardram project. Announcing the same, Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the development of infrastructure facilities at health centres will urge people to seek health care from such centres than to rely solely on private hospitals.

With the centres becoming FHCs, the OP time will get extended to 6 pm and the service of three doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, and laboratories could be availed. The minister also opened the newly constructed yoga centre at Kunnathukal Ayurveda Hospital. The programme was attended by C K Hareendran, MLA, political party representatives, officers, and others.

