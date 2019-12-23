33-year-old construction worker killed in road accident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 33-year old construction worker who was on his way to the worksite on a motorcycle was killed in a road accident at Kilimanoor on Sunday morning.
Dhanil, a resident of Iyyakode in Kollam district, is deceased. The accident happened near the town hall at 6.30 am. Police said the van heading towards Thattathumala was travelling at a high speed and rammed the two-wheeler head-on injuring Dhanil, who was riding the bike, and his friend.
Kilimanoor police arrested the pick-up van driver and later released on bail.
