‘Vasantholsavam’ opens to a riot of colours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vasantholsa-vam-2019, a nine-day flower show organised by the Tourism Department on Kanakakunnu palace premises, is drawing huge crowd. Visitors from other districts are attracted to the vast array of colourful flowers and flower installations, food festival and presentation of cultural programmes. The flower show features an exhibition-cum-sale of agricultural produce, rare herbs and medicinal plants.

As many as 12 institutions, including the Secretariat, Museum-Zoo, Agriculture College, Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Malabar Botanical Garden, Kerala Forest Research Institute, KIRTADS - Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Assembly, Botany Department of Kerala University, Ayurveda Research Institute, Poojapura and around 10 nurseries are participating in the event.



Collection of Cymbidium orchids from northeastern states, collection of marine plants and terrarium plants, traditional heritage stalls featuring herbal plants and products, indigenous foods of Gothra communities and Agriculture Department stalls are also some of the attraction of the shows. A huge installation of Jatayu of Jatayupara at Chadayamangalam made of flowers is a major attraction.