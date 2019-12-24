Grassroots Football Festival held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Grassroots Football Festival and valedictory of the training programme for the newly recruited SAI football coaches were held at Sports Authority of India, Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (SAI LNCPE), Stadium, Kariyavattom. A total of nine coaches, from different parts of the country, completed the 21- day orientation programme at SAI LNCPE.

The training was imparted in physical preparation, tech tactics, goalkeeping, video analysisusage of GPS technology in sports and grassroots training. The aim of the course is to enhance the capability of the newly recruited coaches. Around 110 children from different parts of the district participated in the grassroots programme.

