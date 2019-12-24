Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nation’s present state of affairs proves Anand’s works have an element of prophecy, says CM

 The literary works of Anand have great contemporary relevance, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting the Ezhuthachan award to writer Anand at the Secretariat Durbar Hall on Monday. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan and Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan are also seen | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The literary works of Anand have great contemporary relevance, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after distributing the 27th Ezhuthachan award to eminent writer Anand at Durbar hall here on Monday. “Our country is facing a bizarre situation. Many works of Anand are relevant today in view of the current events the country is witnessing.

He had pointed out crowd psychology, the situation of immigrants in some of the works, including his first novel ‘Aalkoottam’ (The Crowd) and the second novel ‘Abhayarthikal’ (Refugees). Those works are being discussed among various social gatherings. His works helped to bridge the gap between the people in the name of religion and culture,” he said. 

Pinarayi also pointed out that Anand always had a mind of an agnostic. “His agnostic mind resulted in great literary works. He also wrote against fascism, about the Kashmir issue and several issues which affect humans. The current events prove that his works have a nature of prophecy. So the award is being given to Anand at the right time,” Pinarayi said.

After receiving the award, Anand said that culture has different perspectives. “Is the cultural department, a part of the government or government a part of the culture? That has to be redefined. A nation can be driven only through a collective effort of cultural values like that of a mechanic repairing a vehicle to start,” Anand said. 

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan presided over the function. He highlighted the government’s initiative to boost the cultural spectrum in the state by increasing the cash prize for various awards. He said Anand had finely portrayed the crises witnessed by the nation in his works, including ‘Aalkoottam’. Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vysakhan, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Cultural Secretary Rani George were present. Ezhuthachan award is considered to be the top literary award instituted by the state government. The prize consists of a purse of `5 lakh and a citation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp