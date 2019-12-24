Nation’s present state of affairs proves Anand’s works have an element of prophecy, says CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The literary works of Anand have great contemporary relevance, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after distributing the 27th Ezhuthachan award to eminent writer Anand at Durbar hall here on Monday. “Our country is facing a bizarre situation. Many works of Anand are relevant today in view of the current events the country is witnessing.

He had pointed out crowd psychology, the situation of immigrants in some of the works, including his first novel ‘Aalkoottam’ (The Crowd) and the second novel ‘Abhayarthikal’ (Refugees). Those works are being discussed among various social gatherings. His works helped to bridge the gap between the people in the name of religion and culture,” he said.

Pinarayi also pointed out that Anand always had a mind of an agnostic. “His agnostic mind resulted in great literary works. He also wrote against fascism, about the Kashmir issue and several issues which affect humans. The current events prove that his works have a nature of prophecy. So the award is being given to Anand at the right time,” Pinarayi said.

After receiving the award, Anand said that culture has different perspectives. “Is the cultural department, a part of the government or government a part of the culture? That has to be redefined. A nation can be driven only through a collective effort of cultural values like that of a mechanic repairing a vehicle to start,” Anand said.

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan presided over the function. He highlighted the government’s initiative to boost the cultural spectrum in the state by increasing the cash prize for various awards. He said Anand had finely portrayed the crises witnessed by the nation in his works, including ‘Aalkoottam’. Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vysakhan, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Cultural Secretary Rani George were present. Ezhuthachan award is considered to be the top literary award instituted by the state government. The prize consists of a purse of `5 lakh and a citation.