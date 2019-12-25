CPI to observe 95th foundation day on Thursday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI will observe the 95th anniversary of the party’s foundation day on December 26 across the state with various programmes.All party units have been directed to hoist party flags and organise campaigns, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. The 80th anniversary of the CPI Kerala unit will also be observed at
Pinarayi in Kannur on December 31.
