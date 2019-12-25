Gear up for solar fest on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is going to be the best time for skywatchers. With the solar eclipse slated to manifest itself on December 26, the obscuration of the sun by the moon will make for a heavenly spectacle and one gets to attend the event in the city.

The Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) has made elaborate arrangements to watch the celestial event in all its glory from the city. Here, one can set the date with the solar eclipse at Central Stadium.

The annular solar eclipse can only be seen in the southern states while other parts of the country will get to witness an only partial eclipse. Though the eclipse can be viewed more clearly only from North Kerala in the state, the event is considered to bring much enthusiasm to astronomy enthusiasts and sky gazers.

The best place to watch the solar eclipse in the state is Kannur. In the capital, 96 per cent obscuration can be witnessed while 98 per cent obscuration can be seen in northern Kerala. The partial eclipse starts at 8.07am. By 9.30am, 96 per cent of obscurity will be achieved, that is, the visibility of the partial eclipse will reach its zenith and by 11.11am it will be over. “In northern Kerala, 98 per cent obscuration and total and perfect alignment can be witnessed. The sun will look like a ring of fire, like a bangle. And hence we are camping in Nadapuram,” said KSSTM director Arul Jerald Prakash. “It is a solar festival. You should all enjoy the phenomena but with protection,” he added.

The thrust is also on dispelling superstitions. “There are superstitious beliefs that you can’t have food during the eclipse. We will also be serving payasam at 9.30am when the eclipse reaches its peak,” said Prakash.The last time an annular solar eclipse was visible in Kerala was in 2010. The next one in the state will be in 2031. Kottayam will be the best place to watch it.

Enjoy the sun with protection

The Central stadium will be a hub of activities with KSSTM arranging all facilities to watch the solar spectacle. Apart from setting up telescopes, other solar filters like pinhole cameras and UV filters will be made available. Anyone can walk in and watch the eclipse. The area will also be witness to many scientific experimentations when students get to indulge in activities such as calculating the diameter of sun and moon, the distance between earth and sun and so on. The solar eclipse will also be projected on a giant LED screen. Poster exhibition and other exhibits explaining about solar eclipse will be displayed. Apart form Central Stadium, one can also witness the event at Gandhi Park. This facility is arranged by the Breakthrough Science Society in association with Aero club of SCT College of Engineering and Advent.

How to view the solar eclipse

Standard UV filters can be used to view the solar eclipse. “You can use standard solar filters or UV filters. They are available in the market for as much as Rs50. Welders mask without any scratch or welders goggles can be used. You can also project the image of the sun on a screen,” said KSSTM director Arul Jerald Prakash. X-ray films are not advised for watching the celestial event. “The problem with X-ray films is that there might be small pinholes which may not be visible. So it is not advisable to use them to watch the eclipse,” he added.