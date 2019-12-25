Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It is season of penury for Palayam meat vendors

Shops saw only a few customers on Christmas eve; rising price of onion, chicken and poor waste mgmnt system at market affect sales

Published: 25th December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The meat and fish market at Palayam did not look crowded on a Christmas eve. Even at 4pm on Tuesday, shops were still open with few customers, unlike last year when most shops closed only late in the evening after clearing their stock.

The chicken has turned dearer with prices going up from Rs 80 to Rs 110 per kg over a month. Vendors attribute the low turnover to the economic crisis and customer’s reluctance in spending money.  

Another reason for the poor sale at Palayam market is due to the faulty waste management system in place.
“People find it hard to walk through the market due to the foul smell from chicken waste piled up here. No waste management system has been put in place by the corporation. As a result, waste remain here till noon or night,” said Senthil, a meat vendor.

People find it more convenient to buy meat from supermarkets and cold storage shops as they can even get it delivered home from these shops. The rise in onion prices is another factor for the low sales this time as it is an essential ingredient in all meat dishes.

“There are 15 shop meat shop here. Whereas, only three such shops were functioning in the market about three years ago. So it is obvious that the sales will decrease,” said Raj, another meat seller.
Fish vendors too are a worried a lot. Elias Varghese, a fish vendor for the past 15 years, said he sold fish worth only `100 after sitting in the market for two hours.

“Two years ago, two hours of work on the Christmas eve could help me fetch `5,000. The fish called ‘Chennavara’ costs only `250 in the market. But people buy the same fish from Matsyafed for `350. People have lost trust in Palayam market due to the constant raids by health department officials for formalin content. Those who buy fish from wholesale dealers from Vishakhapattanam and Chennai sell at a
lower rate. But we can’t afford to do that as we procure fish from small-time sellers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp