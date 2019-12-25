Kerala tops in educating girl child

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A national survey has placed Kerala in the first place in the country in terms of ensuring proper educational avenues for girl children.

As per the survey report published by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 99.5 per cent of girl children in Kerala were able to obtain higher secondary education.

The survey also pointed out that girls comprised more than 60 per cent of the total enrolment in the pre-primary section in the state’s schools.

The national average for girl’s education is 77.5 per cent. For pre-primary section, the average national girl enrolment rate is only 32.1 per cent.

“It’s a victory of the state’s people-oriented education system with strong foundations. This recognition encourages us to strive for more excellence,” said General Education Minister C Raveendranath in a Facebook post.