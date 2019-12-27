Capital to host National Children’s Science Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the city will play host to the National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC). The 27th edition of NCSC which is set to be held at Mar Ivanios College will begin on Friday with a procession and a pledge by child scientists. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially inaugurate the programme at Girideepam Convention Centre. Each state will march to the venue in respective traditional attires followed by a flag hosting and inaugural session. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will address the delegates on December 30.

The event will feature technical sessions, workshop for escort teachers, science activity corner for students, science exhibition, ‘Meet the the scientist’ session and cultural programmes. Eminent scientists have been invited to conduct interactive sessions among students and teachers as part of the Congress. The focal theme for this edition is ‘Science, technology and innovation for a clean, green and healthy nation’.

Technical sessions will be conducted at 12 venues simultaneously on all days of the Congress. One of the highlights of the event, ‘Meet the scientist’ will feature Unnikrishnan Nair, director, Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO, Bengaluru. Institutions such as the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, NCESS, IISER, ISSR, WWF will open stalls. Techno tour for child scientists is another crucial attraction.

What is NCSC

NCSC is a flagship programme of the National Council for Science and Technology Communication. The programme, organised by Department of Science and Technology aims to spread scientific education and know how among children with its project activities aimed at adopting the process of learning through doing. NCSC is open to children between the age groups 10 and 17 year