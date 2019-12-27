Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ISRO’s illustrious saga

As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrates 50 years of its Space 
Ordnance Development, the evolution marks some remarkable milestones

Published: 27th December 2019 06:42 AM

At the exhibition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  It is a breathtaking experience to watch the sight of a rocket liftoff. At countdown as the clock ticks ‘zero’, the silence is broken by the thunderous roar and the scene is filled with billowing flames followed by massive smoke clouds. From the fury, steadily emerges a rocket, accelerating into the sky. It does not stop there; as the rocket goes further, it separates its spent strap-on boosters and spent stages; and ignites ongoing stages. As it goes beyond the dense atmosphere, thousands of operations are being performed at every predetermined distance before the satellite is finally injected into the orbit. 

Pyro story

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes? It is made possible by a class of highly ‘specialised ordnance systems’, commonly known as Pyros (the word pyro means fire in Latin). These devices make use of the energy stored in explosive charges to achieve the function of ignition, separation, jettisoning and a host of other mechanical works. 

The first rocket, Nike Apache, was launched from the shores of Thumba on November 21, 1963 under the leadership of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, with sodium canister as its payload. And the first indigenous sodium payload was flown aboard a Nike Apache on March 25, 1966. Procured black powder was then used in making pyro cartridges for payload mechanisms.  The cartridges worked well on the ground but failed in flight.

Though black powder has an excellent performance record in defence, can fail in a vacuum (high altitudes). And it was Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, who was heading Rocket Engineering Division (RED) back then, who proposed setting up a specialised ‘pyrotechnic laboratory’ to work on chemical payloads and pyro cartridges. Thus, about 50 two years ago, in 1967, the Pyro Lab was formed with minimal facilities and a handful of people, experience mostly from defence establishments. 

A series of new chemical payloads like barium blob, lithium trail & blob, titanium tetrachloride etc were developed by the Lab and in 1972, they got a maiden opportunity to flight test pyro cartridges from abroad when the payload recovery experiment was successfully conducted by RED at French Guiana using Centaure rocket. In 1974, the first Indian Centaure rocket was launched with systems developed by Pyro Lab without any technology transfer. It was by early ‘70s the development of SLV-3 ordnance commenced and by the mid-80s, the design and development of ordnance for PSLV had been entrusted to the pyro team.

According to ISRO scientists, during development, the pyro team had grown into a well-knit and professional one. The development of igniter and devices for the indigenised cryogenic engine for GSLV and the newly developed cryogenic engine for GSLV MkIII was major work in this area. For these applications, the devices had to be qualified for function at very low temperatures of -253⁰C. The recent missions of Human Spaceflight Programme were no different for this team.On this occasion to commemorate the ‘50 Years of Space Ordnance Development in ISRO’, a colloquium covering the past, present & future of Space Ordnance is being organised at VSSC on Monday. 

