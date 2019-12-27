Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Why c-section is not a preference

C-section is a life-saving intervention for both mother and child when complications, both anticipated and unanticipated occur.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Prasanna Kumari
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is,” said Oprah Winfrey. But, it is equally important to decide how your child takes birth too. Worldwide there is an alarming increase in the c-section rates. In the present scenario where families prefer a single child, a rich and well-educated woman may prefer birth by c-section to vaginal delivery because they think it is safer and free from pain, anxiety and risk. This is clearly evident from the hospital records which shows reasons as ‘woman’s request’ or ‘due to social factors’. 

Live-saving intervention
C-section is a life-saving intervention for both mother and child when complications, both anticipated and unanticipated occur. These include bleeding, fetal distress, hypertensive diseases and even babies in an abnormal position. C-section is also suggested at times when the mother has to deliver a very large baby or if the baby is not in a head-down position.

Why c-section?
Lack of knowledge and proper guidance force many women to opt for a c-section. They believe that vaginal deliveries are painful and strainful. Past negative experiences of self, family members or friends may also play a crucial role in this decision making. A few couples also believe that their baby may get injured during the vaginal birth process. 

Advantages of natural birth
Though vaginal delivery is a long process that can be physically tiring and hardwork for a woman, shorter hospital stay and recovery time are the  advantage over the c-section. The mother can avoid major surgery and hence the resulting complications.  As a result, soon after the delivery, the mother can hold her baby and begin breastfeeding. Also when babies are born via vaginal birth, their lungs are squeezed as they pass through the birth canal, releasing fluid from the lungs. This helps the baby to breathe properly.

Risks of c-section
In c-section, a pregnant woman’s abdomen is opened up and the baby is removed from her uterus. Hence caesarean is a typical surgery with all inherent risks. The risks of severe haemorrhage, cardiac arrest and deep vein thrombosis are the major concerns. There is also an incresed susceptibility to placenta accrete, where the placenta in the next pregnancy invades through the scar of the previous c-section which results in serious risk of bleeding. Babies born via c-section also find various difficulties such as hormonal, physical, bacterial and medical exposures during birth which will alter their health in an adverse manner. 

Measures to bring down c-section?
Doctors should advocate for c-section only when it is medically required. They should not proceed for a surgery factoring in  convenience, financial incentives, fear of litigation or on request of the mother or her family even if they point out the fear of pain and social factors. Specialists recommend relaxation training, childbirth education, workshops, educational lectures and brochures to alleviate the fear and tension in the minds of parents which forces them to request for a c-section. They should also be made aware of the risks involved during and after the surgery.

The medical profession on its own cannot reverse the existing trend of c-sections. Interventions from the part of government bodies are also inevitable. The government must ensure that all hospitals, public or private should publish their annual caesarean surgery rates and the reason for choosing this should be invariably recorded. 

The author is a gynecologist at SUT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.  (The views expressed are her own).

Severe haemorrhage, cardiac arrest and deep vein thrombosis are the major concerns associated with c-section 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp