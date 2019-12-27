Why c-section is not a preference

Dr Prasanna Kumari By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is,” said Oprah Winfrey. But, it is equally important to decide how your child takes birth too. Worldwide there is an alarming increase in the c-section rates. In the present scenario where families prefer a single child, a rich and well-educated woman may prefer birth by c-section to vaginal delivery because they think it is safer and free from pain, anxiety and risk. This is clearly evident from the hospital records which shows reasons as ‘woman’s request’ or ‘due to social factors’.

Live-saving intervention

C-section is a life-saving intervention for both mother and child when complications, both anticipated and unanticipated occur. These include bleeding, fetal distress, hypertensive diseases and even babies in an abnormal position. C-section is also suggested at times when the mother has to deliver a very large baby or if the baby is not in a head-down position.

Why c-section?

Lack of knowledge and proper guidance force many women to opt for a c-section. They believe that vaginal deliveries are painful and strainful. Past negative experiences of self, family members or friends may also play a crucial role in this decision making. A few couples also believe that their baby may get injured during the vaginal birth process.

Advantages of natural birth

Though vaginal delivery is a long process that can be physically tiring and hardwork for a woman, shorter hospital stay and recovery time are the advantage over the c-section. The mother can avoid major surgery and hence the resulting complications. As a result, soon after the delivery, the mother can hold her baby and begin breastfeeding. Also when babies are born via vaginal birth, their lungs are squeezed as they pass through the birth canal, releasing fluid from the lungs. This helps the baby to breathe properly.

Risks of c-section

In c-section, a pregnant woman’s abdomen is opened up and the baby is removed from her uterus. Hence caesarean is a typical surgery with all inherent risks. The risks of severe haemorrhage, cardiac arrest and deep vein thrombosis are the major concerns. There is also an incresed susceptibility to placenta accrete, where the placenta in the next pregnancy invades through the scar of the previous c-section which results in serious risk of bleeding. Babies born via c-section also find various difficulties such as hormonal, physical, bacterial and medical exposures during birth which will alter their health in an adverse manner.

Measures to bring down c-section?

Doctors should advocate for c-section only when it is medically required. They should not proceed for a surgery factoring in convenience, financial incentives, fear of litigation or on request of the mother or her family even if they point out the fear of pain and social factors. Specialists recommend relaxation training, childbirth education, workshops, educational lectures and brochures to alleviate the fear and tension in the minds of parents which forces them to request for a c-section. They should also be made aware of the risks involved during and after the surgery.

The medical profession on its own cannot reverse the existing trend of c-sections. Interventions from the part of government bodies are also inevitable. The government must ensure that all hospitals, public or private should publish their annual caesarean surgery rates and the reason for choosing this should be invariably recorded.

The author is a gynecologist at SUT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. (The views expressed are her own).

