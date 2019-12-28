1,260 delegates take part in Science Congress held in Capital

Navya Saji By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city is hosting a bunch of young science enthusiasts. The 27th edition of the National Children’s Science Congress began yesterday creating pleasure and excitement among students from different parts of the country. A procession by child scientists dressed in traditional attire in the morning was indeed a visual treat for the viewers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event at a function presided by Shashi Tharoor, MP, at Girideepam Convention Centre. The grand event has brought together 1,260 delegates, including 203 teachers, 91 organisers and academic coordinators. Himali Takur, an escort teacher from Maharashtra, said: “This is a great opportunity for the students to showcase their knowledge and skills in the field of science. The students are very much excited about attending the NCSC.”

Pics Vincent Pulickal

Volunteers have been appointed by the organisers to help and guide the students.There was immense enthusiasm among the student community who found the event very much thrilling.

“It’s wonderful. We are getting an opportunity to express our feelings and innovative ideas in front of the nation. We are fortunate to get a chance to present our projects before all the great judges and scientists. My project is based on conservation. We have attended seminars on the same in the school and district level,” said Indrakshi Mandal, a student from West Bengal.

The event features technical sessions, a workshop for escort teachers, a science activity corner for students and a science exhibition which is open to the public. The focal theme for this edition is ‘Science, Technology and Innovation for a Clean, Green and Healthy Nation’. Technical sessions are being held at 12 venues simultaneously on all days of the Congress. The students said that they found the speeches delivered by the scientists intriguing.

“What the national coordinator said was very useful to us,” said Momitha Bhoshal, another student from West Bengal.“This is our first time in Kerala. The moment we landed we saw lush green fields and it was the most beautiful scenario. People are also very friendly here,” said Nia Gada and Rucha Deo, two Class VIII students from Maharashtra.