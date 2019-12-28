Cable-laying for K-FON begins in dist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project, which aims to provide internet access to people at cheap rates, has started laying optical fibre in the district. The cable will be laid for 11km, connecting KSEB station at Paruthipara to State Data Centre at Technopark, on a pilot basis.

It will be extended to 30,000km in the state by June 2020. In its first phase, a survey of 50,000km was conducted for laying optical fibre cable, including the hinder lands of Wayanad and Idukki.

Around 10,000 government offices have been chosen for providing free internet connection. The project aims to give internet connectivity to all government and educational institutions, besides offering internet services to citizens for free or at cheaper rates. K-FON was announced by Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in the 2017-18 budget.