Cops on their toes to ensure hassle-free New Year parties

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With New Year celebrations around the corner, law enforcement agencies have upped their vigil in a bid to prevent the use of banned drugs during parties. Tourist hotspots in the districts have been placed under surveillance. The Excise Department and police officials have held separate meetings to chart their action plans.

The prime effort, sources said, will be to ‘sanitise’ the tourist spots where festival activities take place. Joint monitoring will be conducted in Kovalam, Varkala and Shankhumukham areas where large-scale celebrations will be held on New Year’s eve. Excise Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ubaid said they have prepared a list of repeat offenders in narcotics cases and have placed them under surveillance.

“The suspected carriers and those who were arrested before have been kept under our watch. We are also trying to ascertain whether contraband has been stocked anywhere. The physical surveillance in tourist places will begin on Monday,” he said.

Trends are changing

Local brewing of alcohol is not passe, but it’s slowly catching up among a section of youths, feel excise officials. It became evident after 150 litres of locally made alcohol was seized by the department from Kattakada recently. Officials said the limited supply of locally brewed alcohol makes it expensive and appealing among youngsters.

“The demand is so huge that wholesale price of one litre of locally made alcohol cost more than Rs1,000. The price will go up further in the festive season.Thrill-loving youngsters take the risk associated with purchasing the stuff and hence the demand is high,” an excise officer said.

New-gen mode of partying

Police and Excise sources said they are closely monitoring DJ parties in resorts at Kovalam, Kadinamkulam and Odayam in Varkala. Special attention will be given to the DJ parties arranged by techies in Kazhakoottam and nearby areas. “We have information that a few techies have arranged parties but they have not disclosed the details to outsiders. Such parties undoubtedly will be under our watch,” an excise officer said.