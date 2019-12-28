Hotels to launch app for online food delivery on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from highly successful online food delivery platforms, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association, Thiruvananthapuram district unit, too is launching a mobile app for online food delivery. Big Bites, the online platform, will be officially launched by Mayor K Sreekumar at Chandrasekharan Nair stadium at 4 pm on Saturday.

The KHRA district unit has included over 400 restaurants and over 200 executives on the platform. The association will provide home delivery services through the platform. The online food delivery sector in the city has been going through a difficult phase with unfair trade practices, launching of cloud kitchens and unhealthy competition by online aggregators.

The association decided to launch an online platform as KHRA received many representations from restaurants to intervene in the issue of excessive discounting and similar actions by online aggregators, said an official communication. “The KHRA and Big Bites conducted a six-month study on food delivery economics in Thiruvananthapuram. KHRA intends to give the possible offers to customers on Big Bites while protecting the interests of restaurants,” it said.