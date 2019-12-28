Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KU woman boxers punch their way to glory in inter-varsity meet

Anaswara, was besides herself with joy at winning the gold in the 81 kg division.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Kerala University women’s boxing team after winning the overall title at the all-India inter-university boxing championship held at Meerut | Express

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented feat, the Kerala University women’s boxing team has made history by winning the overall title at the All India inter-university boxing championship at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The 10-member squad, which also included the hugely talented  Anaswara PM, Indraja K A, Seethal Shaji and Joshmy Jose, bagged two gold and two silver to claim the overall title.

Anaswara, was besides herself with joy at winning the gold in the 81 kg division. “I’m extremely happy and pleased with my medal-winning performance. The entire credit should go to my trainer Manoj and previous trainer Chandralal sir,” she said.An undergraduate student of Saint Xavier’s College Thumba, here, Anaswara had been originally a hammer thrower before taking up boxing.  

Like Joshmi Jose, who won a silver, Anaswara was encouraged by Dronacharya awardee and coach D  Chandralal to take up boxing. And the Kerala girls had to battle it out against traditional powerhouses -- Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak and Kurukshetra University -- from Haryana to emerge victorious.
Anaswara admitted that facing a champion boxer with international exposure in the final was a really tough call. “I had lost to her previously in a warm-up match held during a national training camp. I wanted to beat her this time to bag the gold,” she said. 

Fellow boxer Joshmy too had to face a tough opponent -- Vinka, the 2019 Asian youth boxing champion, in the semifinal to progress to the final. Winning her first national medal was a memorable experience for young boxer whose dream is to represent India. According to coach Manoj K, it is for the first time in inter-varsity competition that Malayali women boxers outclassed their Haryanvi counterparts. 

The city-based coach said good refereeing also helped the team to put on their best show till date. “ The Haryana team was in for a major shock when they realised we had indeed won the title,” he said. Treating each bout as the final was one of the things Manoj had taught his pupils.

“The experience of taking part in the national boxing championship at Kannur this month also helped to boost the confidence level of the team members,” he said. The entire team, including the medal winners, is slated to arrive here at 4pm on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp