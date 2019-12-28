Over 400 to participate in national karate championship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: International Karate Organisation’s (IKO) Kerala chapter will host the one-day IKO Kyokushin Knockdown National Karate Championship at the Central Stadium on Saturday. Over 400 participants from across the country will compete in the tournament.Arthur Hovhannisyan, two-time world Karate champion and the head of Kyokushin’s international referee committee will lead the championship, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram.

Hovhannisyan is famed for championing in 100 men Kumito (continuous fight with 100 fighters and winning all). He will also host a fighter’s camp at the Kyokushin Karate Dojo at the Samskrithi Bhavan, behind GPO lane on Sunday. Arthur Hovhannisyan was received at the airport by a group of young Karatekas from West Bengal and IKO officials. He said, he is proud to come to the land of ‘Kalari Payyattu’ which is the basis of Karate and other asian martial art forms.

Unlike the touch and go points followed in other Karate branches, Kyokushin Karate stand for real fights and the stronger and mightier get to be the winner. Over 150 fights will be staged on Saturday and the final bouts will start from 4 pm under various age and weight groups.