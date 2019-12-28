Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Uphold scientific temper so that we aren’t ridiculed by world: Pinarayi to kids

At the National Children’s Science Congress, Pinarayi Vijayan reminds students of the fundamental duty (Article 51 A (h), to develop humanism and the spirit of inquiry

Published: 28th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Student delegates participate in a rally ahead of the inauguration of the 27th edition of National Children’s Science Congress held at Girideepam Convention Centre at Nalanchira in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Echoing concerns over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the very concept of citizenship was being questioned in a country whose strength lies in unity in diversity. He was addressing the delegates of the 27th edition of National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) at its inaugural function held here on Friday.  

“It is a matter of concern that even those with constitutional responsibility are involved in eroding the scientific temper of the country. Myths are presented as history. Bizarre claims are made about stem cell research, plastic surgery and aviation technology,” he said. The Chief Minister reminded students of the fundamental duty (Article 51 A (h) of the Constitution) to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform. “It is important to uphold scientific temper so that we can develop as a society and not be ridiculed by the world,” Pinarayi said.

He highlighted the way the public health system dealt with Nipah virus outbreak in the state last year. According to him, it was an example to show how the state was pro-active in utilising science and technology for the common good.  “The government has set up the Institute of Advanced Virology to enhance capacity of the state to deal with virus outbreaks.” said Chief Minister. 

Shashi Tharoor MP, who presided over the function, was critical of the  unfounded claims made in the name of science. He mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that creation of Lord Ganesh was the result of plastic surgery. “We are actually from a very proud scientific tradition. But unfounded claims actually discredit genuine knowledge,” said Tharoor.  He told young scientists not to fall for false claims and advised them to check for facts and sources.

NCSC is a flagship programme of the National Council for Science and Technology Communication. The programme, organised by the Department of Science and Technology, aims to spread scientific education and know how among children with its project activities aimed at adopting the process of learning through doing. The NCSC is open to children between the age groups 10 and 17 years. Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu will address the delegates on December 30.

