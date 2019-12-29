Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Areca nut diapers and khadi grow-bag a hit

The 27th edition of National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) saw two child prodigies with inventions that would benefit the common man. 

Published: 29th December 2019 06:35 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 27th edition of National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) saw two child prodigies with inventions that would benefit the common man. Niranjan, a class IX student of Chayoth HSS in Kasaragod district surprised many with his eco-friendly reusable diaper made from the components in areca nut. “If it is disposed after use, it will be absorbed by the soil, unlike the diapers which are currently used. It is made by a process of cooling and drying the materials from areca nut so that it does not create skin problems. These diapers can be reused by using turkey clothes.

The total expense for making the diaper is `40 only and it can be used at least for a month,” Niranjan said. Shamir, a student of MASSGHSC Ittikulangara, Kannur, another show-stopper at the event,  exhibited a khadi grow-bag. Experts in the event said that the grow bag would suit farming purposes. Moreover, this will create jobs for the labourers in Khadi sector. 

According to Shamir, the plants will grow rapidly when they are planted in these grow bags rather than in plastic grow bag. “This will also reduce the use of plastics,” Shamir said. The event being held at Mar Ivanious college features technical sessions, workshop for escort teachers, science activity corner for students, science exhibition, ‘Meet the scientist’ session and cultural programmes. 

